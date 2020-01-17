Rich on Tech: A New Search Engine Self Destructs Your Browsing History

Google now lets you use an iPhone as a physical security key; HP might make printer ink cheaper; Google assistant gets some helpful new features; Verizon launches a privacy focused search site with some nifty tricks; Fitbit activates blood oxygen monitoring sensors in existing devices.

Listeners ask about the end of Windows 7, AirPods Pro issues, a way to export text messages to PDF, upgrading to a new TV and whether an app called Drivemode is recommended.

