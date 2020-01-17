Rich on Tech: A New Search Engine Self Destructs Your Browsing History

Google now lets you use an iPhone as a physical security key; HP might make printer ink cheaper; Google assistant gets some helpful new features; Verizon launches a privacy focused search site with some nifty tricks; Fitbit activates blood oxygen monitoring sensors in existing devices.
Listeners ask about the end of Windows 7, AirPods Pro issues, a way to export text messages to PDF, upgrading to a new TV and whether an app called Drivemode is recommended.
Links Mentioned:
Google iPhone Security Key
https://9to5google.com/2020/01/14/iphone-google-security-key/
Fitbit Oxygen Sensors
https://9to5mac.com/2020/01/15/fitbit-blood-oxygen-monitoring-before-apple-watch/
Verizon OneSearch
https://www.verizonmedia.com/press/2020/01/14/verizon-media-launches-privacy-focused-search-engine-onesearch
New Google Assistant Features
https://www.blog.google/products/assistant/ces-2020-google-assistant/
HP Cheaper Ink
https://www.techspot.com/news/83561-hp-might-start-making-ink-cartridges-more-affordable.html