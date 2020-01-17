Video: LAPD Searching for Man Seen Shooting Into Crowded Bar After Argument; 1 Person Injured

Detectives are searching for a man accused of shooting a victim inside of a crowded Los Angeles bar earlier this month and have released video of the incident.

On Jan. 4, at about 12:50 a.m., the victim of the shooting was at a bar located in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street when he allegedly got into an argument with another patron, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The argument escalated when the unknown man drew a gun from his waistband and shot multiple times, hitting the victim, officials said.

In the video released by detectives in hopes it will help identify the shooter, you can see the victim and another unknown patron speaking to one another.

After separating, one of the men is seen reaching into his waistband and pulling out what looks like a black handgun and fires into the crowd of people.

The gunman then fled the scene immediately after the shooting, officials said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated and was released, according to the news release.

The gunman is described as being Hispanic, approximately 5-fee-7-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds and is between 35 to 40 years old.

He has a goatee-style beard and was last seen wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and gray pants.

Detectives hope releasing surveillance video of the incident from inside the bar will help identify the culprit, the news release said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 213-484-3660.