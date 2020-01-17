WeHo Man, Sexy Vegan, Convicted of Disturbing Peace Following Alleged Sexual Assault of Dog Posted on Social Media

Posted 6:09 PM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 06:15PM, January 17, 2020

A West Hollywood man named Sexy Vegan who was arrested last year on suspicion of sexually assaulting his pit bull in a video posted to social media pleaded no contest Friday to a charge of disturbing the peace, prosecutors said.

Sexy Vegan, 37, of West Hollywood is seen in a still from a video posted to his Instagram on Aug. 27, 2019.

Vegan, also known as Hansel DeBartolo III, 37, was immediately sentenced to two years of summary probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, as well as a 52-week sex offender program, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office

“In addition, the defendant’s dogs which were previously seized will not be returned and he will be prohibited from owning any new animals during his probationary period,” prosecutors said in a written statement.

Vegan was arrested in September, three weeks after officials said he made the disturbing post online.

“Vegan posted a video on social media depicting a pit bull licking the defendant’s rear end,” according to the statement.

If he had been convicted as initially charged, Vegan could have faced up to a year in county jail.

He was released from custody on a bond pending legal proceedings five days after his Sept. 26 arrest, records show.

Vegan has twice appeared on the Dr. Phil show where family members complained of his unusual behavior, such as publicly dancing in little clothing,  carrying a full-length mirror around with him he goes and troubles with the law.

