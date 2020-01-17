Woman Shot Dead in Carson; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives were investigating after a woman was shot dead in a residential area of Carson Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported around 12:20 p.m. on the 18800 block of Crocker Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The woman died at the scene, according to deputies.

Investigators did not immediately release any identifying information on the victim, or say whether the shooter was at large.

Aerial video showed a home on the block was taped off for investigation, though no evidence markers were visible outside. Deputies could be seen approaching other residences in the area to speak with neighbors.

The scene remained active Friday afternoon, and no further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.