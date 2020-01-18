× 12-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured, 2nd Person Also Hurt in El Monte Hit-and-Run

A 12-year-old boy was critically injured and a second person was hospitalized in unknown condition following a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash in El Monte on Saturday, officials said.

The collision took place about 9:30 p.m. at Garvey and Lexington avenues, according to El Monte Police Department and Los Angeles County Dire Department officials.

The child, who was initially believed to have been thrown from one of the vehicles, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, El Monte police Lt. Chris Cano said. A second patient was also treated, but that persons condition and description were not immediately clear.

One of the involved drivers fled from their car and ran, police said. No description was available.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continued Saturday night.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.