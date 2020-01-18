2 Horses Euthanized in 2 Days at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two racehorses were euthanized after being injured at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia over the past two days, officials said Saturday.

"Harliss," a 6-year-old trained by Val Binkerhoff, suffered a fractured right front ankle on Friday, according to a statement issued by the racetrack.

"Uncontainable, a 5-year-old trained by Peter Miller, also suffered a broken right front ankle on Saturday, track officials said.

In both cases, the animals were euthanized, per the recommendation of the attending veterinarian, representatives said.

Saturday's incident marked the 41st horse death at Santa Anita Park since late-December of 2018. Animal rights activists have been calling for the track's closure for months.