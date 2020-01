Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fourth annual Women's March will be held across the nation Saturday, including in downtown Los Angeles.

Crowds are set to gather at a rally at Pershing Square at 9 a.m.

Reps. Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and women's rights activist Gloria Allred are among those scheduled to speak at the plaza, according to march organizers.

Nerissa Knight reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2020.