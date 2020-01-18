× Delta Jet Fuel Dump Unlikely to Cause Long-Term Health Problems, Experts Say

It’s been days since a Delta jet experiencing engine trouble showered homes and schools in southeast Los Angeles with fuel, but Aldo Mauricio has continued to have difficulty breathing.

Mauricio lives on Santa Ana Street in Cudahy just a few hundred feet from Park Avenue Elementary, where more than a dozen schoolchildren and teachers were treated after being doused with jet fuel. He says he has suffered from allergies for years, but his lingering breathing issues have made him nervous.

“I would say it’s getting worse,” he said Thursday. He plans to see a doctor if his symptoms don’t improve soon.

Tuesday’s incident has sparked outrage in the area, which has long been at the center of environmental injustices. It’s also prompted concerns from residents who are uncertain about the long-term health and environmental impacts of jet fuel exposure.

