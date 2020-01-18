Granada Hills Crash Leaves 1 Person Dead, Another Injured

One person died and another was injured in a car crash in Granada Hills early Saturday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a vehicle that had rolled over in the 10700 block of Woodley Avenue, near Chatsworth Street, at around 12:40 a.m.

Crews tried to extricate two occupants of a mangled vehicle, video shows. It appeared one of them did not survive the incident, while the other was seen being placed into an ambulance.

A crowd gathered around the scene as firefighters worked on taking the pair out of the car.

No other driver was apparently involved in the crash, but footage shows at least two parked vehicles along the curb that sustained heavy damages.

Authorities have not provided any information about what might have caused the incident. They have not identified the individuals involved.

