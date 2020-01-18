Jessica Makes Coconut-Crusted French Toast With Blackberry Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica decided to cook up a different take on traditional French toast by adding one simple ingredient: coconut!

She also made a delicious blackberry sauce, which is a less sugary option with only a tablespoon of maple syrup.

This dish is a great option for a quick weekend breakfast. But will Jessica's son, Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 54.

Coconut-Crusted French Toast with Blackberry Sauce

Ingredients:

2 containers of blackberries (6 ounces each)

1 orange for juice and zest

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

2 cups of milk

1 cup of half and half or heavy cream

2 eggs

½ tablespoon of cinnamon

Splash of vanilla extract

Brioche bread (let it sit uncovered overnight)

Unsweetened shredded coconut

Butter

Avocado oil

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

Cook blackberries and juice from half an orange in a sauce pan on medium heat. Keep smashing them down so the sauce thickens. Add maple syrup once sauce thickens. Pour milk and heavy whipping cream into shallow dish along with cinnamon, splash of vanilla extract, zest of orange, 2 eggs and whisk together. Soak pieces of bread into milk mixture, dip into shredded coconut. Add avocado oil and 1 tablespoon of butter into non-stick skillet and cook bread until browned on each side. Place pieces of bread onto sheet pan with a grate on it and put into oven on 350 degrees until French toast cooks through and puffs up, about 5 to 10 minutes Serve with blackberry sauce and powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video