Jessica Makes Coconut-Crusted French Toast With Blackberry Sauce

Jessica decided to cook up a different take on traditional French toast by adding one simple ingredient: coconut!
She also made a delicious blackberry sauce, which is a less sugary option with only a tablespoon of maple syrup.
This dish is a great option for a quick weekend breakfast. But will Jessica's son, Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out!
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 54.
Coconut-Crusted French Toast with Blackberry Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 containers of blackberries (6 ounces each)
- 1 orange for juice and zest
- 1 tablespoon of maple syrup
- 2 cups of milk
- 1 cup of half and half or heavy cream
- 2 eggs
- ½ tablespoon of cinnamon
- Splash of vanilla extract
- Brioche bread (let it sit uncovered overnight)
- Unsweetened shredded coconut
- Butter
- Avocado oil
- Powdered sugar
Instructions:
- Cook blackberries and juice from half an orange in a sauce pan on medium heat. Keep smashing them down so the sauce thickens.
- Add maple syrup once sauce thickens.
- Pour milk and heavy whipping cream into shallow dish along with cinnamon, splash of vanilla extract, zest of orange, 2 eggs and whisk together.
- Soak pieces of bread into milk mixture, dip into shredded coconut.
- Add avocado oil and 1 tablespoon of butter into non-stick skillet and cook bread until browned on each side.
- Place pieces of bread onto sheet pan with a grate on it and put into oven on 350 degrees until French toast cooks through and puffs up, about 5 to 10 minutes
- Serve with blackberry sauce and powdered sugar. Enjoy!
