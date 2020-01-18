Jessica’s Carb-Light Portobello Philly Cheesesteaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica is starting off the year with a healthier approach to a Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

Her recipe feels decadent, but it’s on a portobello mushroom instead of bread!

This dish is filled with all the fixings of a regular cheesesteak, but with less guilt.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 54.

Portobello Philly Cheesesteaks

Ingredients

4 portobello mushrooms, scrape out the gills

Top sirloin steak

2 onions, cut into thin slices

2 green peppers, cut into thin slices

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ block of cream cheese (about 4 ounces)

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon of sour cream

4 slices of provolone cheese, cut in chunks

Panko Bread Crumbs

Olive oil

Instructions

Scrape out the gills from portobello mushrooms, drizzle with olive oil and cook in oven on 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Pat dry steak with paper towel, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook in cast iron pan with olive oil on medium-high heat until it’s seared on the outside and medium or medium rare on inside. Once steak is cooked, remove it and use the same pan to cook onions and peppers. Add ¼ cup water and garlic once the onions and peppers are almost cooked. Cut steak into super thin slices. Take the cast iron pan off the heat and add cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, provolone cheese, sour cream, slices of steak and mix. Stuff the portobello mushrooms with the Philly cheesesteak mixture, top with Panko and a drizzle of olive oil. Bake in oven at 375 degrees until the Panko browns, about 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy!