Jessica’s Carb-Light Portobello Philly Cheesesteaks

Jessica is starting off the year with a healthier approach to a Philly cheesesteak sandwich.
Her recipe feels decadent, but it’s on a portobello mushroom instead of bread!
This dish is filled with all the fixings of a regular cheesesteak, but with less guilt.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 54.
Portobello Philly Cheesesteaks
Ingredients
- 4 portobello mushrooms, scrape out the gills
- Top sirloin steak
- 2 onions, cut into thin slices
- 2 green peppers, cut into thin slices
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- ½ block of cream cheese (about 4 ounces)
- 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon of sour cream
- 4 slices of provolone cheese, cut in chunks
- Panko Bread Crumbs
- Olive oil
Instructions
- Scrape out the gills from portobello mushrooms, drizzle with olive oil and cook in oven on 400 degrees for 10 minutes.
- Pat dry steak with paper towel, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook in cast iron pan with olive oil on medium-high heat until it’s seared on the outside and medium or medium rare on inside.
- Once steak is cooked, remove it and use the same pan to cook onions and peppers.
- Add ¼ cup water and garlic once the onions and peppers are almost cooked.
- Cut steak into super thin slices.
- Take the cast iron pan off the heat and add cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, provolone cheese, sour cream, slices of steak and mix.
- Stuff the portobello mushrooms with the Philly cheesesteak mixture, top with Panko and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Bake in oven at 375 degrees until the Panko browns, about 5 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!
