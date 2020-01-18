× Man Accused of Impersonating Police Officer After Pulling Over Driver in Rancho Cucamonga

Deputies arrested a man and seized guns, a taser a bulletproof vest and other items after they say the man used a security vehicle to pull over another driver in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

Avelardo Estavillo, 35, of Rancho Cucamonga was booked on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment in connection with the incident, which unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. at Golden Oak Road and Morning Breeze Drive, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The victim was driving when Estavillo pulled behind him in a Ford Crown Victoria with “security” markings, officials said.

“Estavillo activated his overhead light bar and conducted a traffic stop on the victim,” the statement said.

The suspect took the victim’s driver license and told him to stay in his car, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He then called sheriff’s dispatch and said he had a “suspicious subject” pulled over. He turned off the light bar atop his vehicle before deputies arrived.

“Deputies contacted the victim, who stated he believed the person who stopped him was a police officer because the security vehicle had red and blue lights when he was stopped,” the statement said. The car was also fitted with a siren.

Estavillo had a security guard guard, but it was determined to have been suspended by the state, officials said.

“Deputies searched the vehicle and recovered two firearms, one collapsible baton, one wood baton, an electronic taser, bulletproof/tactical vest, security polo shirt, two duty belts and numerous rounds of ammunition,” the statement said.

A dog in the back of the car was taken into the custody of animal control officials.

The suspect’s motive was not clear.

Estavillo was released from custody pending legal proceedings after posting $50,000 bail, according to officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

Investigators asked that anyone who believes they've had a suspicious encounter with Estavillo to contact the sheriff's Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.