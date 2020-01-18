× Man Shot to Death in Ventura; Possible Suspects Lead Officers on Pursuit

Three people were detained Saturday after a fatal shooting in Ventura led to California Highway Patrol officers chasing a vehicle believed to be involved, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to authorities at 2:43 a.m. on the top level of a parking structure along the beach in downtown Ventura, located in the 500 block of East Harbor Boulevard, according to police. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose age has not been released by police, later died from his injuries at Ventura County Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a vehicle. CHP officers spotted a vehicle matching the description shortly after the shooting and tried to pull it over, according to police. But the driver wouldn’t stop and led officers on a chase that ended in Oxnard when the driver lost control and drove off the road.

Officers detained three people inside the car while a fourth person managed to escape.

Their identities and information about whether they are believed to be involved in the shooting have not been released by authorities. The motive remains unknown as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can reach Ventura police at 805-339-4478. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit venturacountycrimestoppers.org.