Man Sought After Allegedly Shooting, Injuring Relative During Fight in Ventura

Authorities are searching for a 24-year-old man accused of shooting and injuring a relative during an altercation in Ventura early Saturday.

Vince Romero appears in a booking photo released by the Ventura Police Department on Jan. 18, 2020.

Patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Thoreau Lane, near Hill Road, just after 3 a.m. when the Ventura Police Department received a 911 call about a shooting in the area.

They found a person with a superficial wound to the leg, according to police.

Investigators said they learned that the victim and a relative, Vince Romero of Bakersfield, had been involved in a fight.

Romero allegedly shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, “wanted to seek his own medical treatment,” police said in a statement.

Officials urged anyone with information on Romero’s whereabouts to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).

“If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000,” the agency said in a statement.

