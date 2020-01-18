× On FBI-Recorded Call, Rick Singer Explains How Admissions Scam Worked: ‘Kid Doesn’t Have to Play the Sport’

Late on a September afternoon in 2018, William “Rick” Singer pitched a potential client while driving from Newport Beach to San Diego.

“I’ll go to one of the coaches who has a guaranteed spot in a sport and ask them if they’ll give me that spot,” Singer said during the phone call. “And in turn we will help their program and, um, the kid gets in.”

He added: “Kid doesn’t have to play the sport. Most of the time, kid doesn’t even play the sport.”

A court-authorized wiretap by the FBI recorded each word.

