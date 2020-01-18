‘One Dish – Four Seasons:’ Cookbook Author Jordan Zucker Shares Winter Recipes With Jessica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In her new cookbook, "One Dish – Four Seasons," Jordan Zucker shows you how to make one dish four different ways, depending on the season, and pairs each dish with the perfect wine and music.

She told Jessica that cooking, dining and entertaining is so much more than the food you put on the plate.

Jordan and Jessica made two dishes from "One Dish – Four Seasons," a winter chicken and a savory Dutch baby.

For more information about Jordan's new cookbook, visit the book's website or her Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 54.

Jordan Zucker's Chicken With Fennel, Blood Oranges and Olives

Prep time: 30 minutes; Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes; Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 fennel bulbs, root ends trimmed, bulb cut into 1/4-inch slices and wispy green fronds reserved for garnish

1 large onion, chopped

2 blood oranges, 1 cut into 1/4-inch pieces, 1 juiced

1/2 cup green olives (Castelvetrano recommended) pitted and sliced

SWOOPS (Season with Olive Oil, Pepper and Salt)

1 whole chicken, quartered

2 teaspoons ground ginger 2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Combine the fennel, onion, blood orange pieces, and olives in a big-ass baking pan. Season the chicken pieces with the ginger and garlic powder, then SWOOPS. Place the chicken on top of everything in the pan and roast in the oven for 25 minutes. Flip the chicken over and roast for another 25 minutes. Test to make sure it is fully cooked by pricking it with a fork. The juices that run out should be clear (not bloody). Sprinkle the parsley on top and serve!

Wine: Poggio Antico 'Brunello di Montalcino' Sangiovese, Tuscany, Italy

Album: Jimmy Smith's "Back at the Chicken Shack"

Jordan Zucker's Caramelized Onion and Blue Cheese Dutch Baby

Prep time: 30 minutes; Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes; Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 pound of yellow onions (about 4 small, finely chopped)

2 tablespoons of finely chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup of crumbled blue cheese

4 large eggs

1 cup of whole milk

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 475 F Melt the butter and olive oil in a 12-inch cast iron skillet (or other oven-safe pan close to that size) over low heat. Add the onions and cook them until caramelized, about an hour, stirring occasionally. Season with the parsley, salt and pepper. Turn off the heat. Sprinkle the blue cheese on top and make sure all of the ingredients are evenly distributed in the skillet. In a blender, combine the eggs, milk, flour, nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Slide the middle rack out of the oven and place the skillet in the center. Pour the batter into the skillet. Slowly slide the rack back into the oven (5 points for no spilling!) and cook until the Dutch baby is puffy and golden on top, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven immediately, slice the Dutch baby into wedges, and serve. The pancake will deflate after a few minutes, but it will be just as delicious.

Wine: Coquelicot Estate, Backseat Blonde (white blend), Santa Ynez Valley, CA

Album: Bob Dylan's "Blonde on Blonde"