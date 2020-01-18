Steve Kuzj Tries Sweet and Savory Treats at More Than Waffles in Encino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Kuzj points out that there are plenty of breakfast spots in L.A., but when it comes to the most important meal of the day: “Do you want something that just fills the empty void inside your stomach, or do you want something that fills your soul?”

Steve thinks that More Than Waffles does the latter.

Co-owners Ika Dekel and Greg Taft met while working at this popular Encino breakfast spot and eventually got married. Greg grew up going to “More Than Waffles,” and Ika said it feels like home to them.

She added that the place is so popular because their guests know they will get great food, great service and a feeling of being at home.

Ika said the secret to their amazing waffles is that they are made with all natural ingredients and are based on an ancient recipe from Belgium.

Steve got to sample lots of sweet and savory treats off the More Than Waffles menu and proclaimed that this restaurant is bound to become one of your favorite places to dine in L.A.

For more information about More Than Waffles, visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 54.