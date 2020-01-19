2 Officers Shot in in Honolulu; Assailant at Large: Police

Honolulu police said two officers have been shot Sunday and the suspect is at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument.

The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames.