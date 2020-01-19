Culver City School Officials Plead for Safe Return of Missing 33-Year-Old Teacher

Culver City school officials on Sunday pleaded for the safe return of a 33-year-old woman who teaches language arts at a local middle school.

Brianna Kaye Capillo was last seen at her home located in the 50 block of Cayuse Lane in Rancho Palos Verdes at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 12, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said she has schizophrenia and is not currently taking her medication.

It remains unclear if her diagnosis is related to her disappearance.

Sheriff’s officials have described her as white, standing about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Capillo works at Culver City Middle School as a sixth grade teacher of language arts, according to the school’s website.

The Culver City Unified School District recently notified families of students at the middle school of her disappearance in a statement calling for her “safe and quick return to her family.”

The statement, written by Superintendent Leslie Lockhart, explains school officials cannot share more details “due to the ongoing nature of the search.” Lockhart indicated that counselors will be available to offer support to students who may be struggling.

“And we ask that you respect the privacy of Ms. Capillo’s family during this difficult time,” Lockhart wrote. “For now, we send our support and prayers to Ms. Capillo’s family as they wait for her return.”

On the school’s website, Capillo’s profile states she holds a bachelor’s degree in English-English education from Cal State Long Beach and a master’s degree in literacy and language arts from Loyola Marymount University.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to reach L.A. County sheriff’s officials at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.