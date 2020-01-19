Protesters Decry Horse Deaths at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Demonstrators gathered in front of Santa Anita Park in Arcadia Sunday to demand an and to the sport after they say the third horse in as many days died at the racetrack.

Protesters were already planning their demonstration Saturday after word that two horses had died both Friday and Saturday during races at the venue. The deaths marked 41 animals to

They said they were only further incensed by reports of a third death at the racetrack on Sunday.

Track officials confirmed the euthanization of the horses on Friday and Saturday, after both suffered ankle fractures, but released no information regarding any deaths at Santa Anita Park on Sunday.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 19, 2020.