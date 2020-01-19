Sounds of Hawaii Echo Through Redondo Beach at Slack Key Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The melodies of Hawaiian guitar music echoed through Redondo Beach Sunday as the city celebrated island culture at its 13th annual Slack Key Festival and Island Marketplace.

For more than a decade, the event as been the largest Hawaiian music concert on the mainland, according to organizers.

It celebrates the unique acoustic guitar style of slack key, or ki ho'alu, in which some strings of the guitar are slackened to allow musicians to play a bass line with their thumbs while simultaneously picking out a melody with their fingers.

In addition to the music, including Grammy-winning artists, the event featured hula dancers, other performances and an island marketplace filled with Hawaiian goods.

KTLA's Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 19, 2020.

33.888155 -118.377337