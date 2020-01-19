Suspect Arrested in Killing of 2-Year-Old Boy in Long Beach

Investigators on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in Long Beach.

Charles Edward Davis Jr., 32, was taken into custody in Inglewood on suspicion of fatally assaulting William Meeks III last summer, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The toddler was alone with Davis inside a parked car in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue when the man allegedly assaulted him on June 14, 2019.

Police said Davis is an acquaintance of the child’s mother and have not given further details on their relationship.

Meeks was in the arms of a good Samaritan when authorities arrived and the situation was suspected to be a possible case of child abuse or neglect, according to police. The toddler died in a hospital just two days later.

Earlier this week, Long Beach police said an autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head. But authorities have not released any other information about how he died.

Police said homicide detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office this week in hopes of having criminal charges filed against Davis.

Anyone with information can reach Detectives Benjamin Vargas, Mark Mattia and Donald Collier at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

