Suspect in Tustin Killing of MMA Gym Owner Dies Weeks After Fight With Fellow Inmate: O.C. Sheriff

January 19, 2020

An inmate at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died Saturday from injuries he suffered during a fight with another inmate last month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Kirk Vernell Price is seen in a booking photo released on March 25, 2016, by the Tustin Police Department.

Kirk Vernell Price, 57, had been hospitalized since Dec. 27, 2019, and died about 4 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Price had been jailed since March 2016, when he was accused of shooting and killing Fahness Lutalo, a boxing and mixed martial arts trainer, inside the gym Lutalo owned in Tustin.

He had pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and was in the midst of a jury trial, court records state.

