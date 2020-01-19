× Water Main Break Prompts Cancellation of Surgeries, Appointments at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills

Surgeries and primary care appointments have been cancelled at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center Monday as the hospital deals with a water main break that has left the facility without a water supply, officials said.

“Due to a broken main waterline, there is currently no running water at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center,”. Kaiser Permanente spokesman Terry Kanarki said in a written statement. “Emergency water supply measures have been put in place that include providing safe water in all areas of the medical center.”

Primary care appointments and surgeries for Monday at the Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave., were cancelled.

“However, the hospital’s emergency department and urgent care will remain open,” according to Kanarki. “Furthermore, all primary care appointments outside of the Medical Center campus will continue as planned.”

Patients whose operations or appointments will be affected by the issue will be contacted individually, Kaiser Permanente spokesman Terry Kanarki said. Patients can also check on the status of their appointments online at kp.org, or by calling 833-KP4CARE.

“At this time, no hospital inpatient evacuations are in place, and the situation is being monitored,” Kanarki said. “We will keep the public updated via kp.org/woodlandhills.

Meals at the hospital were served as usual on Sunday, however Monday’s meals were expected to consist of pre-packaged food, “all of which will meet nutritional requirements,” Kanarki added.

The facility had 20 portable toilets brought in on Sunday, and another 15 were expected by Monday morning, officials said.Hand sanit

Information regarding the cause of the water main break were not available.

A patient told KTLA the water problems began Saturday night.