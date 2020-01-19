Woman Fatally Stabbed Inside Popular Nightclub in Arlington Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities have taken one person into custody after a woman was fatally stabbed at a popular nightclub in Arlington Heights early Sunday.

Officers responded to the incident at Catch One on Pico Boulevard, near Crenshaw Boulevard, at around 12:50 a.m.

A 23-year-old woman had been stabbed inside the packed club, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

Police previously said the weapon used had not been recovered but that two people, one female and one male, were taken into custody. Later Sunday, officials said only one woman was arrested in the crime.

Many people stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators, LAPD Lt. John Radtke told KTLA. However, many others left.

Video from the scene shows a crowd outside the club as police assessed the site.

Radtke urged anyone who was there but has not spoken to authorities to contact them. LAPD's West Bureau can be reached by calling 213-473-0277.

Officials provided no further information.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.