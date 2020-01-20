106-Year-Old Veteran’s Beloved Classic Cadillac, a Gift From Rita Hayworth, Stolen in Sacramento: Police

Thieves broke into the North Sacramento home of a 106-year-old World War II veteran Friday and stole his vintage Cadillac from the garage, according to Sacramento police.

Curly Bunfill, who earned three Purple Hearts during his service, has plenty of stories to share. But his favorite involves how he got the 1956 “Bermuda Blue” Cadillac Eldorado as a gift from actress Rita Hayworth, he told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Bunfill says, years after the war, he was working as a Hollywood stuntman when he met the silver screen idol at a party.

“Our eyes met and we danced,” he said. “She had all these cars, beautiful, beautiful cars. We danced around the cars.”

He said Hayworth asked which car he liked, and he pointed to the Cadillac.

“When she died, she willed it to me,” Bunfill said.

Sacramento we have a special request and we need your help to get a heroes beloved car back:

On January 17th, 2020 this special classic car was stolen from it's owner from the North Sacramento area. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2020

He’s paraded the card with pride for more than 30 years, until thieves broke into his garage last week.

“Where I go, the car goes,” the veteran said. “People just love that car.”

And what’s more, he added, “When that car is gone, part of me is gone. I just feel terrible.”

Lester Welton, who owns a business near Bunfill’s home, noticed the classic car was missing when he dropped in to check on the 106-year-old, like he does several times a week.

“The garage was partly open,” Welton said. “I don’t know why somebody would do this to him.”

He’s now offering a $7,000 reward for any information leading to the car’s whereabouts.

Sacramento police took to social media with a “special request” to “get a heroes beloved car back.”

Bunfill said he prays police will find his Cadillac.

“It’s just a jewel for this country,” he said.

The car has Rita Hayworth’s name engraved on the doors, rear and engine block. It was last seen with California license plate No. 2NSB909.

Anyone with information can contact Sacramento police at 916-808-5471.