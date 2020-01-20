12-Year-Old in Stable Condition After Being Thrown Out of Car in El Monte Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 12-year-old boy was recovering at a hospital in stable condition Monday after being thrown out of his family car during a hit-and-run crash in El Monte over the weekend, authorities said.

The child, identified by family members as Victor Magaña, was critically injured when a Toyota Sienna and a Chevy Suburban collided about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Garvey and Lexington avenues, the El Monte Police Department said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows one car hitting another that then spins out of control before apparently hitting a curb.

The driver of the Chevy got out of the car and ran away, police said. No description was available and police were still searching for the person Monday.

The crash also injured another person who suffered less serious injuries, authorities said.

Family members said that the young boy is doing well after the "traumatic" incident.

“He scared the heck out of me and I thought I was going to lose my little brother,” the child's sister, Emily Muñoz, told KTLA.“He’s doing great and thank God he is a very strong boy. He’s very strong.”

The family's SUV was badly damaged, with its side crushed inwards and back bumper broken off, video showed. The Chevy's front-end also appeared to have sustained damage.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family as the child continues his recovery at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing as police comb through surveillance video in an attempt to identify the driver of the Chevy.

Anyone with information can call El Monte police at 626-580-2100.