3 Killed in Temescal Valley Hit-and-Run Crash; Suspect Arrested

Three people were killed, three more were hospitalized and one man arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Temescal Valley late Sunday night.

The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway.

Six people were traveling southbound on Temescal Canyon Road when their Toyota Prius was involved in a crash with another vehicle headed in the same direction, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Quintero said.

The Prius ended up driving off the road and striking a tree.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The rest of the occupants were taken to local hospitals, where two more died. All of the victims were males, Quintero said.

The conditions of the other three patients were unknown.

None of the victims have been identified.

A second vehicle involved in the collision apparently fled the scene and was followed by a witness, Quintero said.

Authorities located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.