3 Killed in Temescal Valley Hit-and-Run Crash; Suspect Arrested

Posted 5:26 AM, January 20, 2020, by and
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in Temescal Valley on Jan. 20, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in Temescal Valley on Jan. 20, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Three people were killed, three more were hospitalized and one man arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Temescal Valley late Sunday night.

The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway.

Six people were traveling southbound on Temescal Canyon Road when their Toyota Prius was involved in a crash with another vehicle headed in the same direction, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Quintero said.

The Prius ended up driving off the road and striking a tree.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The rest of the occupants were taken to local hospitals, where two more died. All of the victims were males, Quintero said.

The conditions of the other three patients were unknown.

None of the victims have been identified.

A second vehicle involved in the collision apparently fled the scene and was followed by a witness, Quintero said.

Authorities located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.