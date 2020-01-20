× 3 Young Children Killed in Phoenix House Fire

Two toddlers and an infant died in a house fire in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday morning, officials said.

The victims were described as a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, the Phoenix Police Department said in a written statement.

All three children were “unresponsive” when rescuers arrived on scene of the 7:30 a.m. fire in the area of 24th Street and Baseline Road, police said.

“They attempted CPR but were unable to revive the children,” according to the statement. “Phoenix Fire pronounced all three kids dead at the scene.”

The children’s parents, as well as another adult relative, were home a the time of the fire.

“There are no obvious signs of trauma to the children and so investigators will interview the parents as they try to piece together what caused this tragedy,” the police statement said.

No further details were available.