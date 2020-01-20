Alleged DUI Driver Was Going 100 MPH Before Irwindale Crash That Injured 2, Including Infant: Police, Witnesses

A suspected DUI driver has been arrested after an apparent high-speed crash in Irwindale injured two people, including an infant, police said Monday.

The multivehicle collision occurred on eastbound Live Oak Avenue at the on-ramp of the southbound 605 Freeway around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, according to an Irwindale Police Department news release.

Responding officers found three vehicles had been involved in the crash; one of the cars had overturned.

An infant and one other person suffered minor injuries in the collision and were transported to local hospitals, according to police.

During the investigation, police determined that one of the drivers — 28-year-old Eric Vargas of Baldwin Park — was under the influence of alcohol, the release stated.

Witnesses also reported that his vehicle was traveling above 100 mph right before the crash, according to police.

Vargas was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, investigators said. He was taken to a local hospital and, after being medically cleared, booked at the West Covina City Jail.

His bail has been set at $100,000 pending a court appearance, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.