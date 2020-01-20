Apartment Fire Under Investigation in Seal Beach; 2 People Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Seal Beach early Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 12:40 a.m. in the 12200 block of Montecito Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story of the two-story apartment building, Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Ron Roberts said.

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of the fire, a Fire Authority spokesperson said.

Crews aggressively fought the blaze and had most of the flames knocked down by 1:30 a.m.

Two units were badly damaged, and three others sustained minor damage. Fire crews had to contend with pack rat conditions in one of the units, the spokesperson said.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help more than 20 people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.