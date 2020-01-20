× Authorities Investigating After Human Skeletal Remains Found at Joshua Tree National Park

A death investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found at Joshua Tree National Park last week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.

A deputy from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a remote area at the park about 11:10 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of partial skeletal remains in the area, authorities said.

The remains were confirmed to be human and investigators were called to the area.

A team of homicide detectives and investigators from the coroner’s office were flown to the remote location the next day to retrieve the remains.

Investigators will be working to identify the person who the remains belonged to and to determine the cause of death, the Sheriff’s Department said.

It’s unclear how long the skeletal remains had been at Joshua Tree.

Last week, authorities identified skeletal remains that were found in the Fortynine Palms Oasis area of Joshua Tree National Park back in December as a 51-year-old Canadian man who had been missing since 2018.

Anyone with information was urged to call Detective James Tebbetts or Sgt. Ryan Smith at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.