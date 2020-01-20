Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Arleta; $25K Reward Offered for Information on Mercedes Driver

Police are searching for the driver of a Mercedes involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Arleta Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The bicyclist, described as being a man in his 30s, was riding across Branford Street near Arleta Avenue about 7p.m. when a light-colored Mercedes sedan struck him and continued west on Branford Street, police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified and no description of the driver was available.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” LAPD said in the news release.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to those who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD Valley traffic division detectives at 818-644-8022 or 877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.