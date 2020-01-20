× Driver Fleeing Fresno Police Dies After Car Goes Airborne Over San Joaquin River: Officials

A driver died after getting airborne and flying about 500 feet over the San Joaquin River following a police pursuit in Fresno County on Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The chase started when officers tried to pull over a reckless driver around 8:30 a.m. near Herndon and Parkway Avenues in northwest Fresno, KTLA sister station KSEE/KGPE in Fresno reported.

The pursuit was called off after speeds increased, police said.

The driver was speeding when the car jumped the river near Dickenson and Herndon Avenues, clearing the water and landing on the Madera County side, according to investigators.

Police say that the unidentified driver was killed in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

No additional details were immediately provided.