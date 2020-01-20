Heather Daughtry, Actress/Host | Spoken Dreams

Heather Daughtry is an actress and host from Los Angeles. Heather grew up with a love for the performing arts, and was always seeking ways to be creative. She enjoyed dancing, music, and is even a violinist. But when college came around, Heather decided, like many others, to take a more “practica”l path, and became a communications major. Still, she took every chance she could get to perform.

After college, Heather’s new dream was to work in a corporate role, but still close to the TV & film industry. It was a long road, but eventually she did secure a corporate gig. But after some time, Heather had a strange realization: She still wasn’t happy. Now, Heather knows the one thing that will make her happy, and she won’t let anything stop her from getting there.

