L.A. City Councilman Corrects City Website About College Degree From CSUN

January 20, 2020
Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee is shown in a file photo from 2019. (Credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Until recently, the city website for Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee described him as a graduate of Cal State Northridge, one of several schools he attended in the San Fernando Valley.

But Lee stopped short of getting his degree, according to a CSUN spokeswoman. Lee confirmed last week that he was short of the needed credits to graduate, saying in a statement that after the Northridge earthquake hit and disrupted classes, “life happened, time got away from me, and I have not yet been able to finish that last class.”

The councilman said that, to the best of his knowledge, he had not represented or referred to himself as a CSUN graduate.

Lee said the biography on his website was posted by a staffer who “unknowingly changed the language she found” in an internal document describing his background, “which stated I had attended local schools.” The wording on his website has since been altered.

