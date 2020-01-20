LAPD Investigating West Hollywood-Area Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shooting near the West Hollywood and Fairfax border left one person dead early Monday, and investigators are looking for those responsible, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not specify when and where the attack occurred, but investigators had placed crime scene tape between a half-mile stretch of Fairfax Avenue from Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue by around 4:30 a.m.

A male individual was struck multiple times and taken to a hospital by a third party, LAPD told KTLA. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives, who have yet to determine a motive, are looking for possible witnesses to the crime, according to LAPD.

It's unclear how long officers will remain at the scene.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.