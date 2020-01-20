LAPD Investigating West Hollywood-Area Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Posted 6:43 AM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 07:40AM, January 20, 2020
Data pix.

A shooting near the West Hollywood and Fairfax border left one person dead early Monday, and investigators are looking for those responsible, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not specify when and where the attack occurred, but investigators had placed crime scene tape between a half-mile stretch of Fairfax Avenue from Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue by around 4:30 a.m.

A male individual was struck multiple times and taken to a hospital by a third party, LAPD told KTLA. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives, who have yet to determine a motive, are looking for possible witnesses to the crime, according to LAPD.

It's unclear how long officers will remain at the scene.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.