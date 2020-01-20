Ski Resort Employee Dies After Being Injured on Trail at Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain

The Heavenly Mountain resort is seen on Jan. 17, 2020. (Credit: Heavenly Mountain/ Facebook)

An employee of a ski resort on the California-Nevada border has died after what the resort called a “serious incident” on a trail.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. was killed on Saturday, KOLO-TV reported.

He was injured on the expert trail in Mott Canyon on the Nevada side of the Heavenly Mountain resort and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Carson City, Nevada.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office in Washoe County were investigating.

