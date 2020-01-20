The One-Week Breakthrough Detox Program With ‘Clean7’ Author Dr. Alejandro Junger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardiologist and Best Selling Author Dr. Alejandro Junger joined us live to tell us all about his new book “Clean7 – The One-Week Breakthrough Detox Program”. In the book, Dr. Junger offers a game-changing seven day detox program designed to alleviate chronic symptoms, ailments, and common illnesses that results in weight loss, increased energy, glowing skin, mental clarity, calmness of mind and more. The book is available on Amazon.

You can also visit their website or follow them on Instagram @CleanProgram.