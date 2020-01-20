× Woman Burned as Fire Guts Vehicles in Oxnard Driveway; Police Investigating

Police are investigating after two vehicles were charred in an Oxnard driveway Monday, sending a woman to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said.

Authorities were called shortly after 2 p.m. about someone trapped inside a burning vehicle outside a home on the 2100 block of Isabella Street, Oxnard police said in a news release. The location is just west of Shopping At the Rose commercial complex along the 101 Freeway.

A sedan and SUV were being consumed by flames when first responders arrived. The female victim was found outside the car and taken to St. John’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of burns, officers said.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and no other victims were found.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze, which was prevented from spreading to the home.

Police did not say whether arson was suspected. No further details were available.