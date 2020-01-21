Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump Begins

5th Body Found at Tijuana Home Where Garden Grove Couple Was Discovered Buried: Authorities

Maria Lopez and Jesus Guillen appear in photos released by the Garden Grove Police Department on Jan. 14, 2020.

Tijuana authorities say they have discovered a fifth body in a home where a U.S. couple with dual-citizenship was found buried.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office for the state of Baja California, just south of San Diego, confirmed late Monday that a fifth body was discovered by a canine search team earlier in the afternoon.

Late Saturday, authorities announced that a second set of bodies — one male and one female — was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition in the same home in Colonia Obrera.

The first four bodies discovered were wrapped in plastic and covered in lime, prosecutors said at a hearing Sunday evening.

