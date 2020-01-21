Authorities Seek to Identify Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Woman in Aliso Viejo Park

Orange County Sheriff’s officials are seeking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in an Aliso Viejo park Monday evening.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. while the 22-year-old victim was skateboarding at Woodfield Park.

The woman said an unknown man tried to talk to her and “unexpectedly attacked her,” authorities indicated in a Facebook post releasing a sketch of the man.

While the victim “fought and screamed,” the man allegedly threw her to the ground and dragged her into some bushes before running away.

The woman described the man as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man in his 40s who is about 6 feet tall. He had a medium build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and possibly shorts.

The man is wanted on suspicion of assault and kidnapping, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or can identify the man, can call the special victims detail of the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7419.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.