Gov. Newsom Opposes UC Tuition Increase as ‘Unwarranted’ and ‘Bad for Students’

Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes any tuition increase for University of California students this fall, weighing in Tuesday on a controversial proposal that the Board of Regents is set to discuss this week.

“Given the major increase in higher education funding provided in last year’s budget and the similar increase proposed by Governor Newsom for next year’s budget, he believes that the proposed tuition increase is unwarranted, bad for students and inconsistent with our college affordability goals,” his spokesman Jesse Melgar said in a statement.

Newsom consistently opposed tuition hikes when he served on the UC Board of Regents under his previous role as California’s lieutenant governor, a record he campaigned on in the run-up to his 2018 election.

His statement came just hours after UC officials abruptly canceled a vote on the tuition proposal planned for Wednesday, deciding instead only to discuss it and take action at an unspecified later date.

