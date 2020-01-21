× L.A. City Council Set for Vote on Whether to Ask MLB to Hand Over 2017, 2018 World Series Titles

The Los Angeles City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to ask Major League Baseball to remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox and award them to the Dodgers.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz, comes on the heels of MLB announcing penalties against the Astros and Red Sox for illegally creating a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams’ pitching signs during their championship runs.

The Astros were told they would have to forfeit their first- and second-round selections in 2020 and 2021 drafts and pay a $5 million fine.

Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were both suspended for one year without pay and were subsequently let go by the Astros.

An investigation into the Red Sox is still underway, but the club has already parted ways with manager Joey Cora.

Cora, a former Dodger, was apparently the mastermind of the sign-stealing system when he was a coach with the Astros in 2017.

He was then hired as manager of the Red Sox in 2018, a year in which the team led MLB in batting average and runs scored before going on to win the World Series.

The Dodgers, who won back-to-back National League pennants only to lose in the World Series each year, are likely the biggest victims of the cheating scandal.

The team has been ordered by MLB not to comment on the sign stealing scandal or the punishments handed down.

The L.A. City Council is set to vote on its resolution at 10 a.m. Tuesday.