L.A. Is Repealing Law That Required Companies Seeking City Contracts to Reveal NRA Ties

Los Angeles is rolling back a law that required companies seeking city contracts to reveal any ties with the National Rifle Assn., weeks after a federal judge blocked the city from enforcing those rules.

The City Council voted 12-0 without discussion Tuesday to repeal the ordinance, which was passed less than a year ago at Los Angeles City Hall. Under the law, companies that were vying for city contracts had to disclose contracts or sponsorships between them or their subsidiaries and the NRA, although the ordinance included some exemptions.

The L.A. ordinance was championed by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who said last year that it “provides transparency and allows the taxpayer to know how and where their monies are being spent.” His spokesman Tony Arranaga later added that “the disclosure has no bearing on who does or does not receive a contract with the city.”

The councilman, whose district includes parts of Hollywood, Silver Lake and Echo Park, said the NRA has “been a roadblock to gun safety reform at every level of government now for several decades.”

