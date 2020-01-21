× 19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Boy in Highland Park

A man was arrested last week in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Highland Park, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Fayette Street about 7:55 p.m. Jan. 6 and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an LAPD news release.

Paramedics later pronounced the boy dead at the scene, the release stated. The teenager was later identified by the L.A. County coroner’s office as Jospeh Lopez.

Archi Chavez, 19, was identified as a suspect in the shooting and arrested on suspicion of killing the boy on Jan. 13, police said.

Chavez was booked into a Los Angeles jail on $3 million bail and charged with one count of murder by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, according to LAPD and county inmate records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, records show.

“Everyone who loved Joseph is devastated and heartbroken,” Family members wrote online. “No mother, father, sibling or family member should ever have to go through this pain.”

A GoFundMe page for the boy’s family raised over $22,000 to cover funeral expenses.

The motive behind the shooting was unknown and no further details were available Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD detectives Martinez or Watterson at 323-561-3321.