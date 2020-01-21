Man Chased Down and Fatally Shot During Altercation Outside Century City Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man after chasing him around the Westfield Century City mall during an altercation Monday night.

A shooting call prompted police to respond to the mall in the 10200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found a man down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, Lt. John Radtke said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the incident began when two groups of about 10 people each got into a verbal altercation inside Javier’s Restaurant.

“That escalated to some females having a fight,” Radtke said.

The fight eventually spilled outside the restaurant, where some men possibly got into a fight as well, he said.

“At one point, a member of that group armed himself with a firearm … chased the victim around the outside of the mall and shot him multiple times,” Radtke said.

Some of the shots were fired as the suspect was chasing the victim. “We’re extremely fortunate that no one else was injured,” Radtke said.

The gunman fled on foot into the Eastern stairwell and onto Santa Monica Boulevard, the Police Department stated.

He was described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Investigators expect to find surveillance video of the incident but also want to talk to some of the many witnesses believed to be there at the time.

The motive for the shooting may be gang related, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 213-382-9470. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.