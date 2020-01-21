Man Shot Dead in Lynwood; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot dead in a residential area of Lynwood Tuesday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported at about 1:20 p.m. on the 11100 block of Duncan Avenue, the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release. Deputies earlier said the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m.

The victim sustained multiple wounds and died at the scene, authorities said.

The man wasn’t immediately identified, but investigators said he was 32 years old.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and deputies have yet to release information on the gunman.

Tuesday’s killing is the second homicide in Lynwood in the past six months, according to crime data maintained by the Los Angeles Times.

It follows an incident last September in which an off-duty security guard opened fire on three men he suspected were breaking into his car, killing one of them.

Detectives were responding to Duncan Avenue to investigate Tuesday’s shooting death, and no further details were immediately available.

