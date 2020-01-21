Norwalk Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Child for 7 Years Is Arrested on 90 Felony Counts: Officials

A Norwalk man accused of sexually assaulting a child over a period of about seven years has been apprehended, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

Guillermo Cuevas, 25, was arrested and booked on suspicion of 90 felony counts at the Cois Byrd Detention Center, according to a sheriff’s news release.

They include 50 counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, 20 counts of sodomy with a child under 10 years old, 20 counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10 and a count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, inmate records showed.

An investigation into Cuevas began last November when deputies with the Lake Elsinore station received an allegation of lewd and lascivious acts involving a man and a 12-year-old, the release stated.

During the investigation, authorities determined the sexual abuse began about seven years ago, when the victim was 5, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No further details about the allegations were released.

Guillermo was taken into custody last Friday at his home in the 14000 block of Wheatstone Avenue.

His bail has been set at $1 million, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Investigator Jeremy Klemp from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.