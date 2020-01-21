× Preliminary Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Granada Hills: USGS

A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled Granada Hills Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 11:41 p.m. at a depth of 3.7 miles about 2 miles north-northeast of Granada Hills, 3 miles from San Fernando and 6 miles from Northridge.

Thousands across the region reported feeling weak to moderate shaking to USGS, including residents in the San Fernando Valley, Oxnard, Glendale, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Anaheim, Santa Ana and parts of the Inland Empire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it is now in “Earthquake Mode.” All stations will conduct a pre-planned route to assess their districts for any possible damages or injuries, they said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were no reports of any damage or injuries in the area as of 12 a.m.

#LAFD is now in #EarthquakeMode. All stations will meet in a staging area and drive a pre-planned route through their districts to assess the need for emergency services due to a 3.6 #earthquake, whose epicenter was within the Los Angeles City limits #GranadaHills https://t.co/tcm2BfEOmh — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 22, 2020